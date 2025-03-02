Pakistan, Uzbekistan set $1 billion trade target: Uzbek envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev says Pakistan and Uzbekistan are committed to achieve target of the bilateral trade volume worth one billion dollar.

Talking to Uzbek media, he said both the countries were actively working on joint measures aimed at further increasing the volume of mutual trade.

The ambassador said specific measures were being taken to expand the export and import structure of food, textile, and electrical products.

He said that issues of diversifying fast and convenient cargo transportation routes and optimizing customs processes are being developed in cooperation with large transport and logistics companies.

Alisher Tukhtaev said that Uzbekistan is interested in increasing the volume of agricultural exports to Pakistan, especially in the supply of fruits and vegetables, grain products, and textile products.

He said at the same time, Pakistan’s potential in the pharmaceutical, textile, construction materials, and information technology sectors is also of great importance for the Uzbek market.