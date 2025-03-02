Sunday, March 02, 2025
Past in Perspective

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” –Sun Tzu

March 02, 2025
The Cuban Missile Crisis was a tense standoff between the United States and Soviet Union during the Cold War. It occurred when the Soviet Union installed nuclear missiles in Cuba, within striking distance of the United States. This event brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. Tensions escalated until a diplomatic resolution was reached, with the Soviet Union agreeing to remove the missiles in exchange for the United States promising not to invade Cuba. The Cuban Missile Crisis highlighted the dangers of nuclear weapons and the potential catastrophic consequences of the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union.

