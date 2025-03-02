Sunday, March 02, 2025
PCB announces full ticket refund

Staff Reporter
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The PCB has announced a full ticket refund for spectators affected by the abandonment of two ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The matches in question—Australia vs South Africa on February 25 and Bangladesh vs Pakistan on February 27—were both called off without a ball being bowled due to adverse weather conditions. In accordance with the PCB Ticket Refund Policy for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ticket holders are eligible for a full refund under the following conditions: The match was abandoned before the toss. Refunds will be available for all enclosure tickets. Hospitality ticket holders (including boxes and PCB gallery) are not eligible for refunds. Eligible ticket holders can claim their refunds at designated TCS outlets from Monday, March 10, 2025, to Friday, March 14, 2025.

Late claims will not be entertained.

To process the refund, ticket holders must: Present the original, undamaged ticket as proof of purchase. Personally visit the designated TCS outlet, as refunds cannot be claimed on behalf of another person.  

The PCB has urged fans to ensure they adhere to the specified dates and requirements to avoid any inconvenience.

Staff Reporter

