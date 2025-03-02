Peshawar Zalmi announces Newage Cables as its official power partner for PSL 10

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi, a premier franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has announced a new partnership with Newage Cables ahead of PSL 10. Under this collaboration, the Newage Cables logo will be placed prominently on the shirt of Peshawar Zalmi players’ kits. This alliance reflects both organizations’ dedication to promoting cricket in Pakistan and their shared vision of positively impacting communities nationwide.

COO Peshawar Zalmi, Abbas Layaq, and Director Newage Cables, Alman Jalil Azam, signed the contract in the presence of Zalmi star players Hussain Talat and Mehran Mumtaz, marking the beginning of a promising partnership. Beyond cricket, this collaboration emphasizes impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including youth development and environmental sustainability.

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to welcome Newage Cables into the Zalmi family. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and together, we aim to achieve remarkable success in PSL 10 and contribute meaningfully to our communities. With this partnership, we hope to create lasting opportunities for young talent and inspire future generations.” Alman Jalil Azam, Director Sales and Finance of Newage Cables, shared his excitement: “Partnering with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 is a significant milestone for us. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration, both on the field and through our joint CSR efforts, aiming to bring the trophy home this season. This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and making a meaningful impact in the sports industry.”

As PSL 10 approaches, this partnership promises exciting initiatives, exclusive fan engagement opportunities, and impactful CSR activities, further strengthening the bond between the beloved franchise and its loyal fans. Founded in 2015, Peshawar Zalmi is the leading PSL franchise in terms of return on investment for partner brands, according to Nielsen and YouGov Sport. Beyond cricket, the franchise actively engages in philanthropic initiatives through the Zalmi Foundation, focusing on youth development, education, gender equality, health, and more. Established in 1981, Newage Cables is Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer and the first in its category to receive ISO 9000 certification. Specializing in premium quality cables and conductors, Newage Cables emphasizes sustainability and innovation.

Their collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi reflects a dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and community engagement.