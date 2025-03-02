PFA discards 2,700 litres adulterated milk in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday discarded 2700 litres of adulterated milk. On this occasion, DG Food Authority Asim Javed with PFA teams conducted raids to ensure provision of unadulterated milk to masses and checked 19 milk supply vehicles at Muzaffargarh Road. The samples of four vehicles were declared failed. Upon confirming adulteration, hundreds of litres of adulterated milk was destroyed and the suppliers were fined Rs12,000. The inspection revealed a lack of natural ingredients and water adulteration in the milk.