PM greets Muslims in Pakistan, around world on advent of Ramadan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world on the advent of holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, the Prime Minister especially emphasized remembering and raising voice for millions of Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren who are victims of oppression.

He called for strengthening the unity of Muslim Ummah and promoting mutual cooperation and brotherhood.

The Prime Minister said the real message of Ramadan is patience, gratitude, compassion, brotherhood and sacrifice.

He appealed to the people to pray for stability of the country so it may get its rightful place among the nations of the world.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister prayed that may Almighty Allah accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds and bless Pakistan with progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said this sacred month is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and spiritual renewal, reminding us of the values of compassion, patience, and unity.

He said fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink, but it is about humbling the ego and restraining greed.

He said it is an act of submission, reminding us that while we are weak, Allah is the Almighty.

Shehbaz Sharif said Ramadan is a month of immense blessings, reminding us to be grateful for Allah’s mercy and to embrace the true spirit of empathy and generosity, while recognizing our responsibility to care for the less fortunate.