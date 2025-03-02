PM Shehbaz direct provision of food items to common man at affordable rates during Ramazan

Prime Minter Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal and provincial governments to ensure provision of food items to common man at affordable rates during Ramazan.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore today, regarding sugar supply and price control in the country.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to devise strategy for provision of food items at affordable rates.

He emphasized strict action against smuggling and hoarding of sugar.

He said government's crackdown against sugar smuggling during the past few months helped combat it successfully.

Shehbaz Sharif said provision of sugar and other food items at affordable rates to people is top priority of the government.

The meeting was given detailed briefing on sugar production. It was informed that currently there is sufficient stock of sugar in the country.

The meeting was told that fair price shops have been established at provincial level for sale of sugar at affordable rates.

The provincial chief secretaries assured the meeting that stern action will be taken against sugar hoarding and the district administrations will work vigilantly to this effect.