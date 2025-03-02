Sunday, March 02, 2025
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the Shaheed Benazirabad police continues its crackdown against elements involved in drug trafficking.

In this regard, the Airport Police Station team, led by the SHO, conducted a successful operation and arrested suspect Asif alias Bablu Mallah. During the operation, 17 bottles of liquor were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the SHO of Kadhar Police Station and his team arrested drug dealer Tahir Jamali. The police recovered 40 kg of cannabis from the suspect’s possession. A case has been registered against him under FIR No. 30/2025 under Section 9(1) of CNSA. SSP Shaheed Benazirabad commended the police teams for their outstanding efforts and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eradicating drugs from the region. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant law.

