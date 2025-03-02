Sunday, March 02, 2025
PPP to convene core committee meeting amid tensions with PML-N

Web Desk
1:19 PM | March 02, 2025
The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has decided to convene a core committee meeting in the coming days, presided over by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to discuss key political developments and party concerns.

The meeting will review the country’s political situation, ongoing negotiations with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the state of working relations between the two coalition partners. The PPP leadership will also assess the government’s response to its demands, as well as the privatization policy and overall governance performance.

Additionally, the committee will receive a briefing on President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to Punjab.

The PPP has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over being sidelined in major government decisions, particularly regarding the lack of consultation with its lawmakers in Punjab and at the federal level. Tensions have further escalated over the proposed construction of a link canal from the Indus River, a move the PPP strongly opposes.

Punjab PAC launches probe into PTI-era corruption cases

Sources suggest the party is considering all available options to challenge the project and address its concerns regarding governance and coalition dynamics.

