PU introduces new policy to maintain discipline in hostels

March 02, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Punjab University administration has intensified measures by bringing a new policy to maintain discipline in its hostels. The punishments for students violating hostel discipline, the university has increased fine amount to Rs20,000. The PU’s official administrative sources said that this punishment also include cancellation of hostel allotment and departmental suspension. In this regard, a new hostel disciplinary form has been prepared as per the policy of Punjab University, under which action will be taken against those who indulge in strike and involve in fight in the hostel. Furthermore, strict action would be taken against those who will misbehave with hostel officers and employees, damage hostel areas, cameras and other property. Replying to an query, the administrative official sources said that action would also be taken against illegal use of social media, illegal staying in hostels. In this connection, the university administration has displayed pamphlets of Warning-Performa related to the new policy in all hostels.

