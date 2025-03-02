Public transporters in Wana accused of overcharging from passengers

WANA - Public transport drivers on the Dera Ismail Khan to Wana-South Waziristan route have allegedly devised a new method to extort money from passengers.

According to local travelers, before boarding, passengers are forced to swear an oath not to report overcharging to the police or any other authorities. After this coerced commitment, they are charged Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500—more than twice the official fare of Rs 1,500.

This unethical and illegal practice came to light after numerous complaints from affected passengers. The issue has sparked widespread condemnation, with people demanding immediate government intervention, especially as Ramadan approaches—a time when prices are expected to decrease.

Critics argue that while non-Muslim countries offer discounts during special occasions, business owners and transporters in Pakistan exploit the situation by doubling prices under the pretext of increased demand. “It is disgraceful that during Ramadan, instead of making things easier for people, transporters are making travel unaffordable. This is pure greed and exploitation,” a passenger lamented.

Concerned citizens have urged the government and district administration to take swift action against those involved in this “fare mafia” and enforce official fare rates. Residents of Wana have also warned that if strict legal action is not taken soon, they will be compelled to stage protests against this injustice.