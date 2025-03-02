Punjab CM orders crackdown on price hike, hoarding during Ramadan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the Chief Secretary to personally oversee the province-wide drive against price hikes and hoarding, ensuring strict regulation of essential commodities.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, she instructed authorities to prominently display government rate lists at all shops and closely monitor the demand and supply of essential items to curb hoarding.

She emphasized that the supply and pricing of fruits and vegetables will be strictly monitored during the holy month of Ramadan, warning that legal action will be taken against those involved in price manipulation.

The initiative aims to provide relief to the public and maintain market stability during the fasting month.