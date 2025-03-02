Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab CM orders crackdown on price hike, hoarding during Ramadan

Punjab CM orders crackdown on price hike, hoarding during Ramadan
Web Desk
12:14 PM | March 02, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the Chief Secretary to personally oversee the province-wide drive against price hikes and hoarding, ensuring strict regulation of essential commodities.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, she instructed authorities to prominently display government rate lists at all shops and closely monitor the demand and supply of essential items to curb hoarding.

She emphasized that the supply and pricing of fruits and vegetables will be strictly monitored during the holy month of Ramadan, warning that legal action will be taken against those involved in price manipulation.

The initiative aims to provide relief to the public and maintain market stability during the fasting month.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025