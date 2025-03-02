Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab CM orders strict crackdown on inflation during Ramadan

Punjab CM orders strict crackdown on inflation during Ramadan
Web Desk
12:58 PM | March 02, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a comprehensive crackdown to control inflation across the province, directing authorities to take immediate action against price gouging and ensure affordability of essential goods during Ramadan.

Chairing a special meeting via video link with all commissioners and deputy commissioners, she instructed the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally oversee the anti-inflation drive and submit daily reports on food prices and quality.

The Punjab Food Authority was tasked with maintaining food standards, while deputy and assistant commissioners were directed to closely monitor bread and flour prices. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized strict regulation of fruit and vegetable prices during Ramadan, warning of legal action against profiteers.

She assured that essential goods would be available at lower prices in special Ramadan bazaars and revealed that she personally monitors food prices multiple times a day via the dashboard. The Chief Minister warned that no negligence in the anti-inflation campaign would be tolerated during the holy month.

CM aide highlights KP govt’s performance after completion of one year

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025