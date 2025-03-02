Punjab CM orders strict crackdown on inflation during Ramadan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a comprehensive crackdown to control inflation across the province, directing authorities to take immediate action against price gouging and ensure affordability of essential goods during Ramadan.

Chairing a special meeting via video link with all commissioners and deputy commissioners, she instructed the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally oversee the anti-inflation drive and submit daily reports on food prices and quality.

The Punjab Food Authority was tasked with maintaining food standards, while deputy and assistant commissioners were directed to closely monitor bread and flour prices. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized strict regulation of fruit and vegetable prices during Ramadan, warning of legal action against profiteers.

She assured that essential goods would be available at lower prices in special Ramadan bazaars and revealed that she personally monitors food prices multiple times a day via the dashboard. The Chief Minister warned that no negligence in the anti-inflation campaign would be tolerated during the holy month.