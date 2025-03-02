Punjab CM orders strict price control, launches Ramadan relief package

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the Chief Secretary to personally oversee the province-wide crackdown on price hikes and hoarding during Ramadan, ensuring strict regulation of essential commodities.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to prominently display government rate lists at all shops and closely monitor the supply and demand of necessary food items to prevent hoarding. She emphasized that the prices of fruits and vegetables would be strictly controlled during the holy month, warning of legal action against profiteers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has introduced the Ramzan Nigehban Relief Package to regulate prices and provide relief to the public. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Salma Butt, announced that efforts are underway to ensure affordability of essential items such as flour, sugar, vegetables, and dates.

As part of the initiative, staple vegetable prices have been set within reasonable limits, with tomatoes expected to cost Rs40-50 per kilogram, onions Rs80/kg, and potatoes Rs55-60/kg. The price of dates, a key Ramadan staple, is also projected to decrease from Rs525 to Rs485/kg.

The Punjab government’s measures aim to curb inflation and ensure that citizens have access to essential food items at fair prices throughout the holy month.