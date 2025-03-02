Punjab CM pledges to restore Murree’s tourism glory

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major project to restore the historic Mall Road of Murree, aiming to bring back the town’s past tourism glory after 167 years. The CM said, “The historical beauty of Murree will be restored within a year.” This initiative is a part of the Murree Tourism Development Plan launched by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“The Walled City Authority Lahore, with the assistance of experts and consultation with the local community and administration, will implement the project at a cost of Rs550 million to restore Murree to its former splendor,” the CM said. She added that Murree will be developed as a model destination for tourism in both Pakistan and Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz assured that no compromises would be made on the quality of the project.

“Murree must be transformed into a global tourism hub,” she emphasised. The project will also include additional developments, such as the Glass Train project and the construction of a modern hospital to enhance the town’s tourism infrastructure.

To oversee the restoration, the CM appointed Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as head of the steering committee for the Murree Development Project. “We will restore historical footpaths, improve cleanliness, and ensure maximum facilities for tourists,” she said.

The project will also focus on restoring shops and buildings along Mall Road to their original architectural style, with uniform advertisement boards to maintain the aesthetic. The buildings will be illuminated with historically styled electric lights, the CM added.

Additionally, a public square (Crossroads) will be created to revive Murree’s historic charm, and modern washrooms will be built for the convenience of both tourists and locals.