Punjab CM to launch special buses for rural women

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a modern transport system is a fundamental right for women living in rural areas. Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the CM directed the relevant authorities to prepare Punjab’s first Women’s Transport Solution Plan, aimed at addressing the transportation needs of rural women. The plan includes the launch of bus services from every rural tehsil to district headquarters, as well as an inter-village transport plan. The CM said: “Without a proper transport system, rural women face immense challenges.” She expressed her concern over the uncomfortable conditions rural women endure while traveling on public transport. “It is disheartening to see rural women traveling under such difficult circumstances. The introduction of a modern transport system will significantly boost the confidence of rural women,” she said. The chief minister highlighted that the new initiative would bring ease of transportation to female students and sick women. She reviewed a proposal to gradually implement a mass transit system in remote districts, starting with 25 buses. Additionally, she instructed the authorities to take immediate action to provide subsidies for women passengers using the mass transit system.