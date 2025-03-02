Punjab PAC launches probe into PTI-era corruption cases

The Punjab Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has initiated an investigation into corruption cases from the PTI government era, transferring 18 financial misconduct cases from 2019 to the Anti-Corruption Department.

PAC Punjab has assigned the Director General of Anti-Corruption to probe financial irregularities within the Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad District Health Offices (DHOs). Additionally, PAC-III has sought assistance from the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to ensure a comprehensive inquiry.

The committee has also requested key records from the Usman Buzdar administration, including documents from the health department and other sectors. Officials failing to submit required records may face strict action, PAC Punjab warned.

Earlier, a PAC Punjab investigative report revealed misuse of government funds in public schools in D.G. Khan, highlighting unapproved expenditures on school infrastructure and furniture. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the District Education Authority spent Rs99 million without verifiable records of these purchases.

The latest probe adds to growing scrutiny of alleged financial mismanagement during the PTI tenure, as the Punjab government intensifies efforts to hold past administrations accountable.