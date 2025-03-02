Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Quality, inexpensive essential items available in Ramazan Sahulat bazaars, says Azma

Quality, inexpensive essential items available in Ramazan Sahulat bazaars, says Azma
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that 80 Ramadan Sahulat bazaars  had been set up across the province. According to a handout issued here, she said that quality and inexpensive essential items were available at these Sahulat bazaars. She said that ghee, flour, fruits, pulses, vegetables and sugar were available in Sahulat Ramadan bazaars at low rate comparing to the market rate.Azma said that 10 Sahulat Ramadan bazaars were set up in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi, 33 in Faisalabad, Jhelum and Nankana Sahib while Sahulat bazaars were also set up in other districts. The minister said that for the first time in the history, the Punjab government had launched Ramadan package worth Rs 30 billion for deserving people.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025