Quality, inexpensive essential items available in Ramazan Sahulat bazaars, says Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that 80 Ramadan Sahulat bazaars had been set up across the province. According to a handout issued here, she said that quality and inexpensive essential items were available at these Sahulat bazaars. She said that ghee, flour, fruits, pulses, vegetables and sugar were available in Sahulat Ramadan bazaars at low rate comparing to the market rate.Azma said that 10 Sahulat Ramadan bazaars were set up in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi, 33 in Faisalabad, Jhelum and Nankana Sahib while Sahulat bazaars were also set up in other districts. The minister said that for the first time in the history, the Punjab government had launched Ramadan package worth Rs 30 billion for deserving people.