Sunday, March 02, 2025
Ramadan Bazaars activated in Pindi

APP
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  - The Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars established in Rawalpindi have been made fully functional. Eight locations were identified to set up the  bazaars to facilitate citizens with controlled rates of essential edibles following the instructions by the provincial government.

Ramadan Bazaars have been established at Allama Iqbal Park, Haideri Chowk, Chohar Model Bazaar, Chak Beli Khan, Service Road Gujarkhan, Hayatsar Road Gujarkhan, Deen Plaza and Main GT Road in Taxila and at vegetable market and Main Bazaar Kahuta.

In Tehsil Kallar Syedan, a Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar is set up near Mureed Chowk.

On the other hand, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak on Saturday chaired a meeting in this regard and directed the concerned quarters to ensure availability of necessary facilities in the Sahulat Ramadan Bazaar.

