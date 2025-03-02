Ramadan Package

At a time when inflation continues to squeeze the common citizen, the government’s announcement of a Ramadan relief package worth Rs20 billion is a welcome move. As per the Prime Minister’s directive, this initiative aims to provide subsidised essential items to those most affected by the country’s economic downturn. Given that inflationary pressures tend to spike during Ramadan—when ideally, prices should stabilise—this effort signals a recognition of the burden placed on lower-income groups.

It is an unfortunate annual tradition in Pakistan that, while other Muslim-majority countries work to ease financial strain during Ramadan, here, prices tend to soar, often unchecked. Essential food items become unaffordable for the very people who need them most. The government’s decision to focus on marginalised communities, ensuring that those in need receive support, is a positive step that must be followed through with stringent oversight. Relief packages are only as effective as their implementation, and past experiences remind us that corruption and inefficiencies can dilute their impact. While this initiative is commendable, it must not be treated as a one-off measure. Structural reforms are needed to prevent artificial price hikes and hoarding that disproportionately affect the working class. Furthermore, it is high time that regulatory authorities ensure that such relief efforts are not marred by bureaucratic inefficiencies or political posturing. The government must also anticipate challenges in the distribution process and address them proactively.

For now, this move offers a much-needed reprieve. But if Pakistan is serious about economic justice, ensuring that basic commodities remain affordable throughout the year—not just during Ramadan—should be the real goal.