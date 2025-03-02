Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan overcoming economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan overcoming economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah
Web Desk
8:36 PM | March 02, 2025
National

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Sunday that Pakistan is emerging from its economic crisis.

He noted that while the country was on the brink of default in 2022, the PML-N government stabilized the economy. “We supported the economy during a difficult time and saved the country from default,” he said.

Sanaullah praised Punjab’s progress under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, claiming it outperforms other provinces due to its strong governance. He emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting the poor.

Addressing security concerns, he stressed the need to strengthen security forces in Balochistan to improve law and order. He condemned terrorist attacks in the province, where assailants have been targeting civilians after checking their ID cards.

He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025