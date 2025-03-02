Pakistan overcoming economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Sunday that Pakistan is emerging from its economic crisis.

He noted that while the country was on the brink of default in 2022, the PML-N government stabilized the economy. “We supported the economy during a difficult time and saved the country from default,” he said.

Sanaullah praised Punjab’s progress under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, claiming it outperforms other provinces due to its strong governance. He emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting the poor.

Addressing security concerns, he stressed the need to strengthen security forces in Balochistan to improve law and order. He condemned terrorist attacks in the province, where assailants have been targeting civilians after checking their ID cards.

He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.