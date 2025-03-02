Rawalpindi police beef up security for worship places during Ramadan

Rawalpindi - City police here on Saturday said that over 2,000 law enforcement personnel would carry out security duties of mosques and Imam Bargahs during the holy month of Ramadan. To beef up security during Iftar and Sehri times, personnel from mobile squads of all police stations, dolphin force, and Mohafiz force will patrol the sensitive areas of the city.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that special security arrangements had been made for eight Ramadan special bazaars in different parts of the city. Ramadan bazaars have been set up at Allama Iqbal Park, Haidri Chowk, Chorr Model Bazaar, Deen Plaza Taxila, Chakbeli Khan, Hayat Sir Road Gujjar Khan, Kahuta Bazaar and Mureed Chowk Kallar Syedan. About 250 police officers and constables will carry out special security duties for the bazaars. The CPO further added that the police would follow a special patrolling and snap-checking operation during the holy month.

Senior police officers will be present in the field to oversee security plans.