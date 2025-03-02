At long last, a part of the world long plagued by conflict may see a path to peace. Turkey, Syria, and Iran appear to be moving towards resolving long-standing disputes, particularly concerning Kurdish militant groups. With the Kurdish militant group signalling a shift in strategy and engaging in dialogue, this could mark a significant turning point for a region where conflict has been the status quo for far too long.

For the Kurdish people, this development is especially significant. For decades, they have been caught in the crossfire—used as pawns in geopolitical manoeuvring, most notably by the United States, which has armed and abandoned them at will, depending on its strategic interests. A genuine resolution to the security concerns of all parties involved, one that does not come at the cost of another round of instability, is long overdue.

Peace, no matter how delayed, is always welcome. But beyond this specific development, there is a broader lesson here for other regions mired in conflict: dialogue and regional cooperation remain the only real path forward. The United States has consistently demonstrated that its involvement in global conflicts is rarely about securing peace—it is about maintaining leverage. If anything, its role has been to deepen divisions rather than resolve them.

It is hoped that other nations will take note. Whether in the Middle East, South Asia, or beyond, the key to sustainable peace lies in independent, regionally-led solutions, not in allowing external actors to dictate the terms. The sooner this realisation takes hold, the sooner regions in turmoil can chart their own course towards lasting stability.