Romania opens honorary consulate in Peshawar to strengthen bilateral ties

Peshawar - The Embassy of Romania in Pakistan proudly announces the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Peshawar, covering the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between Romania and Pakistan.

His Excellency Dr Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, inaugurated the Honorary Consulate in a special ceremony attended by distinguished guests, government officials, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community. During the event, Mr Masood Ahmad Qazi was formally appointed as the Honorary Consul of Romania in Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Dan Stoenescu emphasised the importance of the new consulate in fostering bilateral trade, investment, and academic collaboration. “This Honorary Consulate will play a crucial role in strengthening relations between Romania and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, promoting economic and cultural exchanges, and providing support to Romanian and Pakistani citizens,” he stated.

Mr Masood Ahmad Qazi, the newly-appointed Honorary Consul, expressed his commitment to fostering closer ties between Romania and KP. “I am honoured to serve as Romania’s Honorary Consul in Peshawar. I look forward to working towards enhancing cooperation in business, education, and cultural exchanges between our two nations,” he said.

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate in Peshawar reflects Romania’s commitment to deepening its engagement with Pakistan, particularly in sectors such as trade, higher education, technology, and tourism. The consulate will facilitate diplomatic and business interactions, offering support to Romanian companies looking to invest in KP while assisting Pakistani businesses seeking opportunities in Romania.

The event concluded with discussions on future initiatives to expand cooperation and enhance people-to-people connections. The Romanian Honorary Consulate in Peshawar is expected to play a pivotal role in furthering the longstanding friendship between the two countries.