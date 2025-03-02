Saif highlights significance of effective crisis communication

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, emphasized the significance of effective crisis communication and the role of information officers in mitigating disaster impacts.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on “Importance of Communication during Humanitarian Crisis,” he highlighted the necessity of continuous learning for professional growth. He acknowledged the challenges of organizing such orientation sessions in government departments but stressed their importance in adapting to new circumstances and enhancing performance. He also expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for arranging the session for officers of the Directorate General Information & Public Relations.

Discussing humanitarian crises arising from natural and man-made disasters, Barrister Saif provided a historical perspective, stating that conflict has often been a catalyst for change. He stressed the importance of regulating conflicts through laws and ethical frameworks to uphold human values even in times of crisis.

Referring to Pakistan’s situation, particularly in Kurram and the former tribal areas, he pointed out the need for effective emergency response mechanisms. He highlighted the role of the Information Department in crisis communication, particularly in collaboration with the journalist community. He noted that accurate reporting is key to effective response strategies, making media sensitization and training crucial in disaster management.

Barrister Saif also addressed healthcare challenges during crises, stressing the need for emergency medical facilities. He acknowledged financial constraints but expressed confidence that resource limitations would not hinder humanitarian efforts. He encouraged participants to make full use of the workshop, commended the ICRC for its contribution to societal development, and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance crisis communication and management.

Saif visits Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak

Following the suicide bombing at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, which claimed the life of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq along with several others, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, visited the seminary and addressed a gathering of Ulema, madrassah students, and local residents.

Expressing profound grief, Barrister Saif described Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq as not only a close friend but a brother, with whom he shared a deep and longstanding relationship. Strongly condemning the attack, he stated that it was not just an assault on an individual or a seminary but an attack on Islam itself. He stressed that acts of terrorism aim to create fear, sow division, and weaken the unity of the Muslim community.

“Our enemies want to instill fear and break our unity, but our response should be one of unwavering faith, strength, and togetherness. We must stand firm against terrorism and show that their cowardly acts cannot shake our belief or brotherhood,” he asserted.

Representing the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Saif assured the gathering that the government is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. “The Chief Minister has directed law enforcement agencies to launch an immediate investigation. We will track down those responsible and ensure they face justice,” he affirmed, calling for the community’s cooperation in supporting the authorities.

Barrister Saif urged all political and religious factions to unite against terrorism. “This is not a fight against an individual or a political party; this is a fight against those who seek to destroy our faith, institutions, and peace. We must stand together, for only through unity can we defeat this evil.”

Concluding his address, Barrister Saif prayed for the martyrs, extended condolences to their families, and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to protect religious institutions and scholars. “May Allah grant the martyrs a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, give patience to their loved ones, and heal the injured. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands firmly with you in this time of grief.”