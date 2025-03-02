SCCI chief urges govt to adopt business-friendly policies

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has called for the formulation of business-friendly policies to facilitate trade and industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a delegation of under-training officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration on Saturday, he emphasised the province’s rich natural resources and the need to provide special incentives to local businessmen to attract foreign investment.

He highlighted the importance of involving the business community and relevant stakeholders in policy-making to ensure positive impacts on the national economy.

The delegation, led by senior faculty member Shaukat Hayat, included SCCI Vice Presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, former presidents Haji Afzal, Zulfiqar Khan, Riaz Arshad, executive committee members, traders, and industrialists. During the meeting, a multimedia presentation covered the SCCI’s establishment, core goals, business support efforts, and upcoming initiatives.

Khan addressed major issues faced by the business community, including the poor law and order situation, lack of constitutional rights over oil, gas, and electricity for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and obstacles hindering trade, business, industries, and investment in the province. He underscored the need for optimal utilisation of the province’s natural resources to drive sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Khan urged the visiting officers from various government departments to consider the ground realities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when formulating policies to avoid exacerbating the challenges faced by the province’s business community.