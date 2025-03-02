Sessions Judge visits Sub Jail Nowshera

Nowshera - The District and Sessions Judge of Nowshera, Muhammad Asif Khan, along with Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Beenish Ismail, Senior Civil Judge (Judicial) Tanveer Usman, Judicial Magistrate Sahrish Saeed, and Judicial Magistrate Altaf Khan (Members of the Jail Reforms Committee, District Judiciary Nowshera), made a detailed visit to Sub Jail Nowshera in light of the orders from the Peshawar High Court.

During the visit, the District and Sessions Judge heard the prisoners’ grievances, conducted a thorough review of the jail’s cleanliness and food, and issued on-the-spot orders.

Sessions Judge Asif Khan assessed the availability of medicines for all prisoners and assured that necessary medications and the best health facilities would be provided through his personal efforts.

He also issued orders to ensure the provision of health services, cleanliness, and the best facilities for prisoners during the month of Ramadan.

Additionally, Additional District and Sessions Judge of Pabbi, Ilyas Khan, and Judicial Magistrate of Pabbi, Shah Khalid, who were conducting a routine jail visit, also issued orders for the release of prisoners involved in minor cases.