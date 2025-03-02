Shamyl Hussain leads PTV to President’s Trophy final against State Bank of Pakistan

LAHORE - Rising star Shamyl Hussain played a pivotal role in guiding PTV to the final of the President’s Trophy, where they will face State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in Rawalpindi, likely under floodlights during Ramadan. Hussain’s remarkable performances, including a scintillating double century and an explosive century, helped his underdog team secure the top spot in the tournament, surpassing heavyweight teams like SNGPL, Ghani Glass, and OGDCL.

Despite Karachi’s flat wickets, dry weather, and the presence of some of Pakistan’s most experienced batters competing in eight rounds of four-day matches, the tournament’s standout performers were not the usual big names. Instead, young and emerging talents took center stage, making headlines with their consistency and stroke-making prowess.

At the top of the batting charts stood Ayaz Tasawar of WAPDA, Shamyl Hussain of PTV, and Muhammad Mohsin Khan of HEC. Tasawar amassed 867 runs in 15 innings, Hussain followed with 663 in 12 innings, while Mohsin Khan scored 653 from 16 innings. Notably, Shamyl led the strike rate table with an impressive 72.94, leaving Tasawar (58.46) and Mohsin (68.95) far behind. Hussain’s double hundred (229 off 274 balls, 29 fours, 4 sixes) against Ghani Glass was the fastest of the tournament’s four double centuries, and his audacious 143* off just 137 balls (14 fours, 4 sixes) against Eshaal Asst proved crucial in securing PTV’s dominance. His aggressive stroke play put him ahead of many seasoned campaigners, with 86 boundaries and 10 sixes to his name.

In contrast, big names like Imam-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, and Abdullah Shafique struggled to leave a lasting impact. Among them, only Abid Ali maintained consistency throughout the tournament, securing a place in the top ten batters. Despite Tasawar’s heroics, WAPDA failed to qualify for the final, and Mohsin Khan’s efforts couldn’t prevent HEC from relegation to Grade II. PTV, an underfunded and under-resourced team, defied the odds without media-hyped stars. Except for one match where Imam-ul-Haq played a significant knock, the squad relied on emerging talents, as Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf were away on Champions Trophy duties. Their success was built on the performances of Muhammad Taha (ranked 5th in the tournament), Muhammad Shahzad (8th), and Waqar Hussain (9th), alongside Shamyl, who top-scored for the team in four of the seven matches he played. PTV’s Muhammad Shahzad led the tournament in sixes (16), and along with Taimur, Taha, and Shamyl, contributed to the team’s dominance in boundary hitting. The young squad’s fearless approach and consistent performances propelled PTV to the final, where they now have a shot at clinching the President’s Trophy title.