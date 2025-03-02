Shehbaz’s visit to Uzbekistan serves to strengthen economic, political dialogue

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev has said the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Uzbekistan serves to further strengthen political dialogue, increase mutual trust and understanding. Important political documents are expected to be signed as part of the visit.

Political ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan have reached a new level in recent years and mutual visits by heads of state, agreements on strategic partnership and statements on cooperation clearly confirm this, the Ambassador said.

On the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Republic of Uzbekistan, correspondent of ‘Dunyo’ Information Agency had a conversation with the Ambassador, Alisher Tukhtaev, about the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, said in release issued by Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan.

He said the two countries are also actively cooperating within the framework of international structures such as the UN, SCO, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organization.

Both countries are showing their strong political will to strengthen cooperation in ensuring regional security and stability, he said.

Replying to a question on promising projects planned in the trade and economic sphere, he said that there are plans to develop transit trade through the port of Karachi, as well as to create joint investment funds. This will strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

He said that improving infrastructure, building logistics centres in the territories of the two countries, opening trading houses and strengthening industrial cooperation are priority areas of bilateral relations in the field of economic diplomacy.

In addition, he said, in future both sides are planning to continue the experience of “Made in Pakistan” and “Made in Uzbekistan” national industrial exhibitions held in Tashkent and Lahore, and to increase the number of products displayed.

“We will create the basis for the signing of new investment projects and contracts by organizing business forums with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries.”

He said that both of the countries are working with the relevant ministries and departments of Uzbekistan and Pakistan to fully implement the provisions of the Transit Trade and Preferential Trade Agreements, increase the volume of mutual trade by expanding the number of preferential products, and create favourable conditions for the free movement of goods and services.

He said that mechanisms of establishment of direct and close cooperation between the regions, chambers of commerce and industry, and business circles of the two countries are being developed.

Meanwhile, talking on the bilateral economic and trade ties, he said that in recent years, trade turnover between two countries has been steadily growing and as of the end of 2024, the turnover is $404 million.

In recent years, trade turnover between our countries has been growing steadily. Currently, the parties are actively working on joint measures aimed at further increasing the volume of mutual trade, reaching the milestone of $1 billion in the coming years, and accelerating industrial cooperation, he said.

He said both countries are taking specific measures to expand the export and import structure of food, textile, and electrical products.

The Ambassador said that Uzbekistan is interested in increasing the volume of agricultural exports to Pakistan, especially in the supply of fruits and vegetables, grain products, and textile products.

He said that at the same time, Pakistan’s potential in the pharmaceutical, textile, construction materials, and information technology sectors is also of great importance for the Uzbek market. There are broad opportunities for implementing large joint projects in the textile sector and combining our strengths will help create competitive products in the global market, he said.

The Uzbek envoy said that there is great potential in the agricultural sector for the exchange of advanced technologies, joint projects on product processing, as well as for increasing the volume of fruit, vegetable and grain exports. Our countries can cooperate to improve food security and reach new markets.

He said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan are also rapidly developing the IT sector. “Our countries can focus on creating IT centres, working on joint educational programmes and digitization projects, as well as outsourcing services.” He said that this kind of cooperation opens up great prospects for our economies.