Students, faculty spend day with Pakistan Army at Hyderabad Garrison

HYDERABAD - Students and faculty members of various educational institutions spent a day with Pakistan Army in Hyderabad Garrison. The students reviewed modern weapons used by Pakistan Army. They also observed the exercises conducted by the military personnel to overcome various obstacles during combat. The General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Garrison interacted with the students, emphasizing that it is essential to understand and stay away from the negative propaganda spread by enemy forces. The students and faculty members said Pakistan Army is our red line and they stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.