Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Students, faculty spend day with Pakistan Army at Hyderabad Garrison

Staff Reporter
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Students and faculty members of various educational institutions spent a day with Pakistan Army in Hyderabad Garrison. The students reviewed modern weapons used by Pakistan Army. They also observed the exercises conducted by the military personnel to overcome various  obstacles during combat. The General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Garrison interacted with the students, emphasizing that it is essential to understand and stay away from the negative propaganda spread by enemy forces. The students and faculty members said Pakistan Army is our red line and they stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025