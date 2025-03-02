Tehmina Daultana terms PML-N govt’s one-year performance revolutionary

Vehari - The one-year per formance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is revolutionary and it is like an open secret before people. We have not just made claims, but have taken practical steps that are visible to all. Work on the Multan-Vehari Road has begun, and the promise of a medical college will also be fulfilled soon. These views were expressed by Begum Tehmina Daultana, Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Member of the National Assembly, while speaking to reporters after attending the Walima ceremony of Roshan Saqib, son of Chaudhry Saqib Iqbal, CEO of Caravan Roshan Travels.

Tehmina Daultana further said that the promises made to the people of Vehari have been fulfilled, and a network of development projects has been established. The Multan Road, which was a long-standing demand, has been started on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The motorway link to Vehari will start a new journey of development. She added that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has done unprecedented work in one year, which has benefited the people of Punjab. Various projects, including “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat”, Ramazan Package, and “Asan Qarza Dhyan Rani Programme”, have been successfully launched and will continue to be implemented. The Walima ceremony was attended by former Provincial Minister Mahmood Akhtar Ghuman, MNA Tehmina Daultana, former MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, renowned scholar Mufti Bilal, former Chairman Municipal Committee Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, and other prominent personalities.