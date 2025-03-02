The grand alliance having minor threat

ISLAMABAD - The grand opposition alliances, in the county’s history, has a long list that attempted to challenge the government but ultimately fell short owing to various reasons. Pakistan’s political panorama is set to witness the same scenario, as the Grand Opposition Alliance has indicated to start its anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr. The opposition alliance ‘Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP)’, which recently distanced itself from dialogue with the government, urged the political leadership to start a national dialogue.

The members of the alliance, in its set of demands, asked the government to conduct free, transparent and fair elections in the country terming it a panacea to put the country on a right path.

The main opposition party [PTI] has also been demanding in the parliament for the last three months to immediately release their detained leader. These kinds of demands, in the views of political gurus, had never been accepted by any of the governments in the past. The same PTI after the first successful no-confidence motion against any PM, has already experienced failure to pressurise the government to conduct snap polls in the country. The factions in this alliance including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Awaam Pakistan party and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Except, three two political parties [PTI and JUI-F] rest of the parties have not much strength in the parliament to dent the incumbent government. The religio-political party (JUI-F), considered as strong to create disturbance for the government, has still not given its nod to this alliance to become its part, if it plans street protest in the near future. The electables, in any political movement, are considered to turn the table but the members of this alliance hardly emerge as ‘alternative political force’ against the government, despite its anti-government movements in and outside the parliament.

The political pundits believed that the unity in this alliance to run an anti-government alliance will only be limited to register their protests in and outside the parliament. The protests-cum-rallies in different cities, as hinted by the opposition, will only create disturbance for a short period as the government has ‘alternative plans’ to deal with it. The impact of the protests will only be in the shape of discussion in TV programs, as otherwise, the government is seemingly confident to deal with it and have also started its preparation to present the federal budget 2025-26.

The coalition government, in the parliament, currently enjoys numerical strength to tackle all the opposition moves as it successfully passed 51 bills including the 26th constitutional Amendment despite stiff resistance in the parliament.

The historical overview of failed opposition alliances that attempted to challenge incumbent governments but ultimately fell short mainly started in the seventies. Some of the main movements including Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) – 1977 attempted to challenge the government failed in its move. Likewise, Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy (ARD), Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other were could not make any big difference despite their protests in the form of anti-government movements.