UK stands with Ukraine, says Starmer after Zelensky, Trump clash

LONDON/WASHINGTON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer greeted President Volodymyr Zelensky with a warm embrace on Saturday after the Ukrainian leader flew to London for talks following his clash at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an extraordinary Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump threatened to withdraw support for Ukraine, three years after Russia invaded its smaller neighbour.

Sir Keir Starmer told Volodymyr Zelensky he has “full backing across the United Kingdom” as the two met in Downing Street.

The Ukrainian president told the prime minister he was happy his country had “such friends”, after arriving in the UK in the wake of a White House meeting with US President Donald Trump that descended into a row between the two leaders.

The two leaders embraced outside No 10 before heading inside to discuss efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. Sir Keir will host a summit of European leaders on Sunday on the matter - as well as wider European defence - while Zelensky will meet King Charles III at the request of the UK government.

Also, Starmer reiterates the UK’s support for Ukraine, saying “we stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take”. He speaks of “unwavering determination” to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine.

Zelensky thanks Starmer for his support, and thanks King Charles III for accepting a meeting with him tomorrow. “We are happy to have such partners and such friends,” he says.

US President Donald Trump shouted at Ukraine’s leader during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, berating President Volodymyr Zelensky for “gambling with millions of lives” and suggesting his actions could trigger World War III.

Trump then cut short talks with Zelensky over a deal for US access to that country’s rare earth minerals. The pair had planned to sign an agreement and hold a joint press conference. However, Zelensky instead left the White House.

Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were packed up outside the Cabinet room where the lunch between Trump and Zelensky and their delegations was supposed to have taken place.

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement devolved into a tense back-and-forth between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky — who had urged skepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow’s years of broken commitments on the global stage.

It began with Vance telling Zelensky, “Mr. President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Zelensky tried to object, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said.

He told the Ukrainian president that he must either “make a deal” with Russia “or we’re out.”

It was an astonishing display of open antagonism in the Oval Office, a setting better known for somber diplomacy. Trump laid bare his efforts to press Zelensky to agree to give the US an interest in his country’s valuable minerals and to push him toward a diplomatic resolution to the war on the American leader’s terms. Earlier in the meeting, Trump said the US would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine but said he hoped that not too much aid would be forthcoming. “We’re not looking forward to sending a lot of arms,” Trump said. “We’re looking forward to getting the war finished so we can do other things.”

Trump suggested that Zelensky wasn’t in a position to be demanding concessions.

“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said, pointing his finger toward Zelensky. “With us, you start having cards.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in London for crucial talks with Britain’s leader Keir Starmer, one day after his extraordinary public argument with US President Donald Trump over Russia’s war and peace talks.

Zelensky was warmly greeted by Starmer outside Downing Street on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after arriving in the country.

The pair will talk before Europe’s leaders descend on London Sunday for a full summit, where they will hope to revive the prospects of a fair ceasefire deal, shore up military support for Kyiv and pave a path forward if the US ends its assistance to the country.

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country still needed Donald Trump’s support, despite the US president berating him in a stunning televised confrontation the day before, as Ukrainians rallied around Zelensky as a defender of Ukrainian interests.

Trump accused Zelensky of not being “thankful” for US military aid, later writing that the Ukrainian president had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

“It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do,” Zelensky said in a post on the social media platform X.

Zelensky had planned to sign a long-awaited minerals-sharing deal with Washington on the visit, but Trump officials ordered him to leave after the confrontation, US media reported.

“We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees,” Zelensky said on Saturday.

European leaders and politicians rushed to Zelensky’s defense after the spat, with the Ukrainian president landing for talks in London earlier Saturday.

“I have been twice on the phone now with President Zelensky. I told him this, we need to stick together, the United States, Ukraine and Europe to bring Ukraine to a durable peace,” NATO chief Mark Rutte told the BBC on Saturday.

Rutte also said he told Zelensky: “You have to find a way, dear Volodymyr, to restore your relationship with Donald Trump and the American administration.”