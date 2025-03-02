Vehari court awards death sentence to murderer

Vehari - The court has sentenced the accused to death and a fine of Rs1m, while his accomplice has been sentenced to two years imprisonment, and two other accused have been acquitted in the famous murder case of a grandfather killed by his grandson’s firing. According to the famous case of City Mailsi police station, the accused Tariq alias Jagga, alongwith his accomplices Mushtaq Mamtaz and Riyaz, killed his real grandfather Khalid Hussain in a minor dispute. Sub-Inspector Shabir Hussain Dogar investigated the case and declared Riyaz innocent and the rest of the accused guilty, and sent the challan to the court. Additional Session Judge Mailsi Muhammad Irfan Tarar heard the case. The court sentenced the accused Tariq alias Jagga to death, Mushtaq to two years imprisonment, and acquitted the other two accused, Mamtaz and Riyaz