Waqar, Hamid fall short in ITF World Tennis Masters MT-400 finals

LAHORE - Pakistani veterans Waqar Nisar and Hamid-ul-Haq fell short in their respective singles finals in the ITF World Tennis Masters MT-400 at the Topspin Sports Center in Al-Jadef, Dubai, UAE.

Competing in the 70+ and 60+ age categories, both players showcased remarkable skill throughout the tournament but were unable to clinch the singles titles.Waqar Nisar faced Raouf Makzoume of Syria in the 70+ final but was forced to retire due to injury after losing the first set 4-6. Meanwhile, Hamid-ul-Haq fought a grueling battle in the 60+ final against Egypt’s Ahmed El Mehelmy, winning the first set 6-3 but losing momentum in the second, going down 0-6 before ultimately falling 5-10 in the deciding super tiebreak.

Despite the singles setbacks, Pakistan’s experienced campaigners excelled in the doubles category, securing multiple titles. In the round-robin doubles events, Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq emerged victorious in the 65+ category, while Tufail Cheema and Tariq Murtaza clinched the 70+ title. Hamid-ul-Haq partnered with India’s George Varghese to secure the 55+ doubles crown, adding another accolade to his name. Meanwhile, Rashid Malik and Jeyaram Ponniah (IND) finished as runners-up in the 60+ doubles event.

In the 65+ doubles, Waqar Nisar & Inam-ul-Haq (PAK) defeated Yves Bree (BEL) and Ignacy Urbanski (POL) 6-2, 6-0. In the 55+ doubles: Hamid-ul-Haq (PAK) & George Varghese (IND) received a walkover win against Igor Savelev (RUS) & Cezary Tomalczyk (POL) 6-3, 6-4. In the 70+ doubles: Tufail Cheema (PAK) & Tariq Murtaza (PAK) defeated Marion Macon (POL) & Danut Sturzoiu (ROU) 6-3, 6-3. From Pakistan, the trophy winners include Hamid-ul-Haq: Runner-up (60+ Singles), Winner (55+ Doubles); Waqar Nisar: Winner (65+ Doubles), Runner-up (70+ Singles); Inam-ul-Haq: Winner (65+ Doubles); Tufail Cheema: Winner (70+ Doubles); Tariq Murtaza: Winner (70+ Doubles); Rashid Malik: Runner-up (60+ Doubles).