Western winds to bring rain, thunder to Sindh; Karachi likely to remain dry

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted thunderstorms with rain for several cities in Sindh, while Karachi will experience dry weather over the next few days.

According to the Early Warning Centre, a new system of western winds will enter the country starting Sunday. This weather system is expected to bring light rain and drizzle with thunder to districts in rural Sindh, including Qamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, and Sukkur. The rain is expected to occur on the night of March 2 and the morning of March 3.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, dry weather is expected for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department predicts that Karachi will experience moderate to strong winds on Monday, but there is no forecast for rain.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to stay between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius in the next three days. Although the city will not see rain, the weather will be warm with sunny intervals. PMD has also forecasted rain across Punjab from March 2 to March 4, offering a respite from the warmer temperatures during the early days of the holy month of Ramadan. According to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the rain will affect most districts, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, and Mandi Bahauddin. Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh are also expected to experience rainfall.

Showers are also forecasted for southern regions such as Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan.

In the hilly areas of Murree and Galyat, rain and snowfall are expected. PDMA Director-General Irfan Ali Khatia has issued an alert to local authorities to remain vigilant and be prepared for possible disruptions.

The PDMA has also notified key departments, including WASA, Rescue, Irrigation, and Livestock, to stay on alert. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather. The PDMA’s control room is actively monitoring the situation, and the helpline (1129) is available for emergencies.

Temperatures in Lahore have dropped following recent rain and snowfall, with the city recording a low of 10°C. The weather is expected to remain cold and dry over the next two days, with another rain system set to arrive by March 3.