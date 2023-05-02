Share:

A bus carrying police personnel overturned due to high speed on Arifwala Road, resulting in 32 recruited police constables getting injured.

According to rescue sources, the injured police personnel were transferred to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

Sources reported that all the injured police personnel in the accident belong to Bahawalnagar district of Punjab and were returning to Farooqabad Police Center for training after Eid holidays.

Sources also revealed that the negligent bus driver fled the scene.