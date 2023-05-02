Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Agriculture Secretary Umaid Ali Khokhar has directed the director generals, field officers and staff of all wings of the Agriculture De­partment to remain alert to deal with any untoward incident and emergency situation during the recent rains in the province. In a statement issued here on Monday, the secretary agriculture said that in view of unexpected rains in Balochistan, bulldozers and other machinery of the Agriculture Department have been kept on standby to deal with any emer­gency situation. The secretary further said that the field officers and the staff of the Agriculture Depart­ment are also been instructed to remain in close contact with the district administration to deal with any untoward incident and emergency. “The offi­cers and staff of the Department of Agriculture in the province had rendered their services during the flood in past and they are still ready to play their role in case of any emergency,” he maintained.