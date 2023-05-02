Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has secured post-arrest bail from an anti-terrorism court in Lahore in a vandalism case.

The PTI leader is booked at Race Course police station over charges of providing weapons to the PTI workers.

ATC Judge Aijaz Ahmed Battar granted post-arrest bail to Ali Amin Gandapur against surety bond of Rs50,000.

The former federal minister is currently in Sukkur jail.

On April 20, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore handed over former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police over transit remand.

A case was registered against the PTI leader for delivering hate speech against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore police took custody of the PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench earlier this month.

On April 8, a case was registered against Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).