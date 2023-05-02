Share:

GUAYAQUIL-At least 10 people were killed overnight when heavily armed assailants opened fire outside a shop in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port city and economic hub that is under a state of emergency due to rising drug violence, police said Monday.

The gruesome attack occurred at a mechanic shop in the city’s southwest as people were inside drinking and watching a soccer match on TV, witnesses said. Several people drove up in a black truck, stepped out without saying a word, and opened fire using “long weapons,” said General Willian Villarroel, the police commander for Guayaquil and neighboring Duran and Samborondon. Hours later, bodies could be seen lying on the sidewalk in pools of blood, as people cried and hugged.