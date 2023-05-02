Share:

Dera ismail khan - Minister of State for Water Resources Muhammad Ali Bacha along with Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday inaugurated the restoration work over the third and last portion of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC).

The federal government had allocated Rs700 million for the restoration of CRBC which was damaged due to the devastating floods in 2022.

On the occasion, former deputy parliamentary leader of PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi, Provincial Information Secretary Amjad Afridi, Finance Secretary Farzand Khan Wazir were also present.

Addressing news conference and public gathering, Muhammad Ali Bacha, who is also Provincial President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the launching of CRBC project was on the credit of PPP founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and today its restoration credit was also going to his party.

He said the local farmers got badly affected with the destruction of CRBC after the flooding last year. The federal government, despite financial difficulties, had issued Rs700 million for the rehabilitation work of CRBC, Bacha said and added that the third and final phase would be completed within a period of one month.

He said the project was being completed due to personal efforts of PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Ahmad Karim Kundi. Besides, he said Federal Minister Khursheed Shah also took great interest in this matter due to which it is going to be completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said the leadership of PPP always believed in negotiations among political parties for resolving issues.

He said the prevailing issues being faced by the country need to be resolved through negotiations. However, he said, the reservations of the coalition parties over the dialogue with PTI were also genuine.

Though the track record of PTI chief Imran Khan regarding dialogue is not good but PPP hopes for the success of dialogue, Kundi said and added, Imran Khan on one hand is demanding for early elections while on the other he is talking about the restoration of provincial assemblies.