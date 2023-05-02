Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa on Monday vis­ited various under construction sports complexes in the city. He visited Sabzazar Sports Complex con­sisting of 35 Kanals and Tajpura Sports Complex consisting of 8 Kanals. Additional DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA and concerned project di­rectors gave a briefing to the Commissioner. The commissioner said that these were the best and most modern sports complexes in Lahore for men and women. He said that the under construction sports complexes were being opened in phases soon. In the first phase, two to three sports complexes would be opened.