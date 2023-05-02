Share:

ISLAMABAD-Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish has said that the British Crown is the symbol of unity in the United Kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation ahead of King Charles coronation, Andrew Dalgleish said the coronation of King and The Queen Consort will be a historic event. “It’s a solemn moment. It’s also going to be a joyful moment, I think. What’s quite exciting about this one, is that it’s the first one in 70 years because, of course, her late Majesty, the Queen, had a record breaking long reign. Prince Charles, as he was, was always going to be our next monarch. He’s had to wait very patiently. That moment has come. But even if it’s 70 years since we last had a coronation, it’s something that we’ve been doing in my country in West Minster Abbey when a new King or queen is crowned,” he added. Andrew Dalgleish explained that the UK had been doing this for 900 years with the Archb bishop of Canterbury, who is the spiritual head of the Church of England performing the ceremony. “There’s this interesting combination of a very old tradition with what I think you’ll see on Saturday (May 6), which is much more modern elements brought in by a King who is and has been for a long time focused very much on the future. King Charles was talking about climate change long before it became fashionable to talk about climate change. He’s concerned about, worried about investing in the future. We’ll see that mixture of modern and ancient on Saturday during the coronation ceremony,” the envoy said. Andrew Dalgleish elaborated that as well as becoming King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles is also King or Head of State of the 14 realms around the world like Canada and Australia. “The overseas territories that we have like Gibraltar and the Crown dependencies like Jersey and the Isle of Man, where he’s the head there,” he further said. Andrew Dalgleish said he was delighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be attending the coronation event. Speaking about the monarchy in the UK, he said: “Our constitution is a rather unique thing, but I think people do feel that their democratic processes are being very well protected by our system of parliament, but that we have this traditional thing that thick or thin, the rain or shine, good or bad, you have the monarch else now that you can look to as a source of continuity through change.” About the love of the people for the royal family, the envoy said the best indicators are when there is a big moment in the life of the Royal family and how do people react to it. “We saw when we had the late Queen’s Jubilee celebration at the beginning of last year, the public response was overwhelmingly positive. There was a feeling of warmth, of gratitude for the service that she provided, and I think of affection as well. Most people in my country can’t remember what it’s like not to have Queen Elizabeth as your head of state. She provided a continuity and a unity. I don’t know how many different American presidents she’s met and outlasted all,” he remarked. The envoy said the British High Commission will also celebrate the coronation with a lavish party. He said apart from the celebrations, it will be aimed at bringing the people of the two countries closer. Questioned about the Year of Commonwealth, being celebrated this year, he said Commonwealth was increasingly significant because “were living in a world that is, on the one hand, closer than it’s ever been before because technology allows us to speak to each other with the greatest of ease. But we’re seeing this across the world. It’s also a world that is choosing to be different, sometimes in perfectly natural and good ways. It’s good to be diverse, but sometimes in ways that are damaging and harmful.” The Commonwealth, he said, is an organisation of 56 countries who are together in association because they want to be. “There’s no obligation. They’ve got shared values of democracy, belief in the rule of law, belief in investing in the future, dealing with shared problems. They come together in a way that allows a third of the population of the planet to feel as if they belong to some family together,” he mentioned. He underlined that one and a half billion people were under the age of 30 living in the Commonwealth. “There are opportunities galore for countries like Pakistan and the UK to use this natural sense of fraternity that we have to create initiatives, to work together, to do things together, to look on each other as immediate friends,” he maintained. Andrew Dalgleish said that an equal partnership exists in the Commonwealth. “Even if King Charles is the head of the Commonwealth, we all consider it very much as an equal partnership or a partnership of equals that gives us many, many opportunities for doing more together that will be good for our prosperity and our stability and for the future of the planet,” he emphasised. About the significance of Commonwealth for Pakistan, he said it was an opportunity for those meetings where ministers from the UK will be sitting down side by side with ministers from Pakistan and other Commonwealth members to move things forward. “If we didn’t have the commonwealth, then those meetings wouldn’t be happening in that format. I think that at a political level, it’s bringing our nations closer together. On an everyday level, you might be sitting at your home in Chitral or in Quetta thinking, So what? I don’t care. I don’t care about what ministers are doing. What’s in it for me? (On the Commonwralth website) they will see 13 different initiatives, all of which are open to young Pakistani people because this year is the year of youth in the Commonwealth,” he pointed out. He added: “Because they live in a Commonwealth country, they have access to any of these 13 things that are going on that might help them make contacts or carry out new initiatives on entrepreneurship or in sport or in music or things that bring people together.” Andrew Dalgleish said on the Commonwealth platform, “we’ve got large numbers of scholarships. Young Pakistani people seeking to study, they might go through one scheme or this scheme or another scheme, but one important scheme is the Commonwealth. It really is relevant.”