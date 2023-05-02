Share:

British Pakistani Formula racer Enaam Ahmed has achieved the highest ever position for a Pakistani driver in international racing as he finished the Alabama Grand Prix in 4th and became the first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix.

The race was held at the Barber Motorsports Park - the top level motor racing series in the United States. The competition was attended by 18 drivers, who are considered amongst the best in the world. In only his second start in the Firestone IndyNXT Championship, the final frontier before Indy cars, British Pakistani Enaam Ahmed battled not only hard but also smart to grab fourth place finish at the Barber Motorsports Park.

An elated Enaam Ahmed said after the final results were announced: “I am very happy with the result and the efforts put in by my team Cape Motorsports, especially as this is their first year in this series. I picked up a lot of points and was pleased to finish ahead of the championship leader. There were some issues in the first 3-5 minutes but I was able to overcome these and there was no looking back.” The racer added: “It’s a matter of pride for me that I fly the flag of Pakistan on my car.”

Enaam has been making history since his karting days. Enaam Ahmed is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan and beating the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.

The 23-year-old is going places around the world with his winning streaks on the dangerous tracks, driving cars at an average 200 miles per hour – making sure that his car carries both British and Pakistani flags.

Enaam is one of the brightest and most exciting young racing talents in motorsport. He has been winning Championships and breaking records from the age of 14. Enaam Ahmed is also the most successful Pakistani heritage racing driver ever in the history of motorsport because he is also known as the most successful British Formula 3 driver in history.

Enaam Ahmed was born to Pakistani parents in London 23 years ago. It was at the age of eight that he started taking interest in racing. His parents started funding their son’s passion by sending him to local Go-karting tracks for children but they had no idea that their son would become a European and world champion at the age of 14 - winning it one year younger than Lewis Hamilton who was 15 when he became the world champion. Enaam’s epic journey will continue at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 13.