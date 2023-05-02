Share:

LONDON - British Pakistani Formula racer Enaam Ahmed has achieved the highest ever position for a Pakistani driver in international racing as he finished the Alabama Grand Prix in 4th and became the first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix. The race was held at the Barber Motorsports Park - the top level motor racing series in the United States. The competition was attended by 18 drivers, who are considered amongst the best in the world. In only his second start in the Firestone IndyNXT Championship, the final frontier before Indy cars, British Pakistani Enaam Ahmed battled not only hard but also smart to grab fourth place finish at the Barber Motorsports Park. An elatedEnaam Ahmed said after the final results were announced: “I am very happy with the result and the efforts put in by my team Cape Motorsports, especially as this is their first year in this series. I picked up a lot of points and was pleased to finish ahead of the championship leader. There were some issues in the first 3-5minutes but I was able to overcome these and there was no looking back.” The racer added: “It’s a matter of pride for me that I fly the flag of Pakistan on my car.”