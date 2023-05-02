Share:

In a statement made on Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif spoke out against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, claiming that he had violated the constitution and broken the law.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his frustration with the former chief justice, stating that he could not say what he really thought about Mr Nisar on the microphone.

He went on to argue that anyone who breaks the law should be sent straight to jail.

Mr Sharif's comments come on the heels of similar accusations made by former Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. In a statement made yesterday, Mr Siddiqui accused Nisar of a range of violations, raising questions about his conduct and fitness for office.

Recently, in an alleged audio leak former Cheif Justice Saqib Nisar's son, Najam Saqib was heard demanding money for allegedly providing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ticket to a candidate from PP 137.

Regardless of the outcome of the ongoing debate, it is clear that the controversy surrounding Nisar will continue to be a major topic of discussion in Pakistan's political and legal circles for some time to come.