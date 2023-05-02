Share:

The federal government has started working on to enhance Contempt of Parliament laws.

The standing committee for procedure and privileges has called a session for today. The committee Chairman Rana Qasim Noon will preside over the session.

17 points agenda for the session has also been issued in this regard. The standing committee will ponder upon the recommendation on Parliament’s contempt laws.

The committee has also summoned officials from the concerned ministries to discuss the contempt recommendation and their inculcation in laws.