I wish to draw the reader’s attention towards a point that may impact the future through the column of your newspaper.

As we have heard, education is the key to success. For any country, state, or area, the main reason behind achieving development and respect is having educated people living there.

Unfortunately, the government schools, colleges, and universities are not providing quality education, and the teachers are not fulfilling their responsibilities. No one is here to check on the things that keep getting worse.

Similarly, about 70 percent of families in our country are low-income, and they cannot afford huge fees to secure their child’s future. As a result, 50 percent of our population is less educated, so how can they contribute to the development of the state?

Now, it is high time to take necessary action for the betterment of education. The government should focus on increasing the quality of education and making facilities available for students. The fees should also be reasonable so that more students can participate in the development of the country by obtaining higher education.

HINA AKRAM,

Karachi.