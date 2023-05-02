Share:

Floodwater swept away a bridge near Uthal after rainfall, suspending vehicular traffic between Quetta and Karachi.

Heavy rainfall with windstorm left two people dead in wall collapse incident in Parom area of Panjgur district, rescue sources said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorm unleashed flooding in water drains and nullahs in Aab Chah in Chagai. The low-lying areas submerged in Pak-Afghan border region after heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has forecast more rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Kalat, Khuzdar, Ziarat and Barkhan districts of Balochistan as cloudy weather prevails in most districts of the province.

Maximum temperature recorded 26 degree Celsius in provincial capital city Quetta, while in Ziarat 22 degree, Kalat 19 degree, Pishin 23, Gwadar 34 and Sibi 36 degree Celsius.

According to a Met Office weather report ongoing weather system of rainfall will subside in Balochistan and Sindh from tonight.

Heavy rains that began last week continued to batter parts of Balochistan on Monday, resulting in structural damages and crop losses.

The weather system caused heavy showers in parts of Balochistan over the past few days. Incessant rainfall continued to lash areas in the northeast and south of Balochistan on Monday.

A statement issued by Balochistan Provincial Development Authority said rains and floods had been reported from Kech, Duki, Barkhan, Awaran, Khuzdar, Surab, Ziarat, Harnai, Zhob, Loralai and adjoining areas.

There were also reports of rainfall from Musakhel, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Makran and Koh-i-Sulaiman.