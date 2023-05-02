Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz reviewed the ongoing membership campaign of youth and women wings across Punjab in a recent meeting held in Lahore.

The meeting discussed the progress of youth and women joining the party through QR code as well.

Maryam Nawaz expressed her satisfaction with the registration process of youth and women, while thanking them for their active participation.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the importance of youth and women participation in the political process, stating that they were the most populous sections of society and their involvement could bring a significant change in the political landscape.

Furthermore, she emphasised that involving the youth in decision-making was crucial for securing their future, and that organized conspiracies to discourage the youth from Pakistan would fail.